Marquette vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Marquette

    Ole Miss vs Marquette Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Ole Miss

    -3.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Marquette

    • Last year, the Rebels averaged 68.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed.
    • The Golden Eagles scored 6.1 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Rebels gave up to opponents (63.6).
    • Last season, the Rebels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
    • The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

    Ole Miss Players to Watch

    • Romello White put up 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
    • Luis Rodriguez was tops on the Rebels at 6.3 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 2 assists and 7.6 points.
    • Jarkel Joiner averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 39% from the field.
    • KJ Buffen averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton scored 13 points and dished out 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Dawson Garcia grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13 points a contest.
    • Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carton averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Theo John collected 1.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Marquette at Ole Miss

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

