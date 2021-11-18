Marquette vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ole Miss
-3.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Marquette
- Last year, the Rebels averaged 68.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- The Golden Eagles scored 6.1 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Rebels gave up to opponents (63.6).
- Last season, the Rebels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
- The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Romello White put up 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Luis Rodriguez was tops on the Rebels at 6.3 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 2 assists and 7.6 points.
- Jarkel Joiner averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 39% from the field.
- KJ Buffen averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year, shooting 49.7% from the floor.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton scored 13 points and dished out 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Dawson Garcia grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13 points a contest.
- Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carton averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Theo John collected 1.5 blocks per contest.
