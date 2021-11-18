Marquette vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Marquette

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Pavilion at Ole Miss Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -3.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Marquette

Last year, the Rebels averaged 68.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles allowed.

The Golden Eagles scored 6.1 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Rebels gave up to opponents (63.6).

Last season, the Rebels had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.

The Golden Eagles' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Romello White put up 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Luis Rodriguez was tops on the Rebels at 6.3 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 2 assists and 7.6 points.

Jarkel Joiner averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest last season, shooting 39% from the field.

KJ Buffen averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last year, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Marquette Players to Watch