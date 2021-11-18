After upsetting Illinois, Marquette looks to continue its hot start when it takes on Ole Miss at the Charleston Classic.

Marquette is just three days removed from upsetting an Illinois team that was ranked 10th in the country at the time. That win alone has sealed Shaka Smart’s first year with the program as a success.

How to Watch Golden Eagles vs. Rebels:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Golden Eagles at Rebels game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

Maryland transfer Darryl Morsell continues to succeed, operating as the high major fish in the mid-major pond with the Golden Eagles.

Marquette hasn’t made its winning look pretty or easy, but right now, the team has racked up one of the more impressive victories of the season. While still not a like-for-like comparison, this team plays much more like Smart’s VCU teams than Texas ever did during his time in Austin.

Kermit Davis and Ole Miss hope to act as the blanket to Marquette’s fire. The Rebels are led by senior guard Jarkel Joiner who exploded for a 24-point, seven-assist performance in the team’s second game against Charleston Southern.

Ole Miss also has Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield in tow this year, and he showed some flashes on a down Blue Devils team that the Rebels are hoping can be sustained in Oxford.

The two teams are meeting in the opening round of the Charleston Classic, and this will only be the second matchup all-time of these two schools.

