How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 22 Marquette visits No. 17 Providence, whose four-game winning streak is currently the second-longest in the conference.

Big East fans had to wait an extra day for one of the best matchups of the weekend, but it should be worth it. Originally slated to be played Saturday afternoon, the game between No. 22 Marquette and No. 17 Providence was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday due to heavy snow in the northeast. 

Marquette enters this game with the longest active winning streak in the Big East, having won seven straight games. Meanwhile, Providence's four-game unbeaten stretch is tied for the second-longest? Which team will keep the good times going on Sunday?

The Golden Eagles' current streak actually started with what was the Friars' last loss - an 88-56 Marquette win back on Jan. 4. Redshirt freshman forward Justin Lewis starred in that one, scoring a game-high and at that point season-high 23 points. Lewis is Marquette's leading scorer this year averaging 16.6 points per game.

Since then, Marquette has gone on to beat three other ranked teams in Seton Hall, Villanova, and Xavier. The Golden Eagles are now 15-6 on the season, and their 7-3 mark in conference is good for fourth place.

As for Providence, the Friars missed about two weeks due to COVID-19 cases on the team following that loss but didn't show any rust upon returning. They beat No. 21 Xavier on Wednesday in their most recent game. Ed Cooley's team is 17-2 overall this season, and at 7-1 in Big East play they're in first place in the standings.

Will Providence get revenge for the Jan. 4 meeting? Or will Marquette continue to roll? Tune into FOX Sports 1 Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET for tip-off.

