Marquette vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Providence Friars (13-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Providence

    • The 72.4 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 11.3 more points than the Friars give up (61.1).
    • The Friars average only 1.5 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (71.3).
    • The Golden Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Friars' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.2 points and 8.0 boards per game.
    • Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.
    • Darryl Morsell leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson scores 13.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Friars.
    • The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 2.2 assists per game) and Al Durham with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
    • A.J. Reeves averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.
    • Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    W 64-63

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    L 67-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 80-71

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    L 78-70

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Creighton

    L 75-69

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 68-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    W 57-53

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    W 70-65

    Home

    1/1/2022

    DePaul

    W 70-53

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Providence at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

