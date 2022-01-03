Marquette vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Providence Friars (13-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Providence
- The 72.4 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 11.3 more points than the Friars give up (61.1).
- The Friars average only 1.5 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (71.3).
- The Golden Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- The Friars' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.2 points and 8.0 boards per game.
- Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.
- Darryl Morsell leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson scores 13.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Friars.
- The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 2.2 assists per game) and Al Durham with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).
- A.J. Reeves averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.
- Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
W 64-63
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
L 67-56
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
L 80-71
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
L 78-70
Home
1/1/2022
Creighton
L 75-69
Home
1/4/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/7/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/11/2022
DePaul
-
Home
1/15/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/19/2022
Villanova
-
Away
1/23/2022
Xavier
-
Home
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Vermont
W 68-58
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 68-53
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
W 57-53
Away
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
W 70-53
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/11/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/15/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/18/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/20/2022
Georgetown
-
Home