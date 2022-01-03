Marquette vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Providence Friars (13-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Providence

The 72.4 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 11.3 more points than the Friars give up (61.1).

The Friars average only 1.5 fewer points per game (69.8) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (71.3).

The Golden Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Friars' 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 15.2 points and 8.0 boards per game.

Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.9 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.

Darryl Morsell leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson scores 13.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Friars.

The Providence leaders in rebounding and assists are Noah Horchler with 8.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 2.2 assists per game) and Al Durham with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game).

A.J. Reeves averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Friars.

Providence's leader in steals is Jared Bynum (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Watson (1.0 per game).

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Kansas State W 64-63 Away 12/11/2021 UCLA L 67-56 Home 12/18/2021 Xavier L 80-71 Away 12/21/2021 UConn L 78-70 Home 1/1/2022 Creighton L 75-69 Home 1/4/2022 Providence - Home 1/7/2022 Georgetown - Away 1/11/2022 DePaul - Home 1/15/2022 Seton Hall - Home 1/19/2022 Villanova - Away 1/23/2022 Xavier - Home

Providence Schedule