    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure

    • Last year, the Bonnies averaged just 0.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).
    • The Golden Eagles scored 8.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Bonnies gave up (61.1).
    • Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents knocked down.
    • The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.

    Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

    • Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.5 assists per game last season.
    • Osun Osunniyi averaged 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
    • Dominick Welch knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Lofton and Osunniyi were defensive standouts last season, with Lofton averaging 1.5 steals per game and Osunniyi collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Darryl Morsell is the top scorer for the Golden Eagles with 20.2 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Marquette's leader in rebounds is Justin Lewis with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyler Kolek with 6.2 per game.
    • Morsell is dependable from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Marquette's leader in steals is Lewis with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath with 3.2 per game.

    Saint Bonaventure Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Siena

    W 75-47

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Canisius

    W 69-60

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Boise State

    W 67-61

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clemson

    W 68-65

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    W 88-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    W 67-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 78-72

    Away

    11/19/2021

    West Virginia

    W 82-71

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. St. Bonaventure

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

