How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Last year, the Bonnies averaged just 0.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).
- The Golden Eagles scored 8.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Bonnies gave up (61.1).
- Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents knocked down.
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.5 assists per game last season.
- Osun Osunniyi averaged 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
- Dominick Welch knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Lofton and Osunniyi were defensive standouts last season, with Lofton averaging 1.5 steals per game and Osunniyi collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Darryl Morsell is the top scorer for the Golden Eagles with 20.2 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Marquette's leader in rebounds is Justin Lewis with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyler Kolek with 6.2 per game.
- Morsell is dependable from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Marquette's leader in steals is Lewis with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath with 3.2 per game.
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Siena
W 75-47
Home
11/14/2021
Canisius
W 69-60
Home
11/18/2021
Boise State
W 67-61
Away
11/19/2021
Clemson
W 68-65
Away
11/21/2021
Marquette
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Home
12/1/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/11/2021
UConn
-
Home
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
W 88-77
Home
11/12/2021
New Hampshire
W 75-70
Home
11/15/2021
Illinois
W 67-66
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
W 78-72
Away
11/19/2021
West Virginia
W 82-71
Away
11/21/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
-
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home