The No. 22 Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0), who have won five straight. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Arena

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint Bonaventure

Last year, the Bonnies averaged just 0.2 more points per game (70.0) than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).

The Golden Eagles scored 8.6 more points per game last year (69.7) than the Bonnies gave up (61.1).

Last season, the Bonnies had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents knocked down.

The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% rate from the field last season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies averaged.

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Kyle Lofton scored 14.6 points and distributed 5.5 assists per game last season.

Osun Osunniyi averaged 9.5 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.

Dominick Welch knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Lofton and Osunniyi were defensive standouts last season, with Lofton averaging 1.5 steals per game and Osunniyi collecting 2.9 blocks per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Darryl Morsell is the top scorer for the Golden Eagles with 20.2 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to his scoring output.

Marquette's leader in rebounds is Justin Lewis with 8.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyler Kolek with 6.2 per game.

Morsell is dependable from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 2.4 made threes per game.

Marquette's leader in steals is Lewis with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath with 3.2 per game.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Siena W 75-47 Home 11/14/2021 Canisius W 69-60 Home 11/18/2021 Boise State W 67-61 Away 11/19/2021 Clemson W 68-65 Away 11/21/2021 Marquette - Away 11/27/2021 Northern Iowa - Home 12/1/2021 Coppin State - Home 12/4/2021 Buffalo - Home 12/8/2021 Loyola (MD) - Home 12/11/2021 UConn - Home

Marquette Schedule