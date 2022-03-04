Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (18-11, 10-8 Big East) will look to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 8-10 Big East) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Golden Eagles record 74.4 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 71.6 the Red Storm give up.
  • The Red Storm's 77.2 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 70.6 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have hit.
  • The Red Storm's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
  • Tyler Kolek leads Marquette in assists, averaging 5.7 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
  • Kam Jones leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.6 rejections per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • Julian Champagnie collects 19.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Red Storm, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Posh Alexander's assist statline paces Saint John's (NY); he dishes out 5.3 assists per game.
  • Champagnie is the top shooter from distance for the Red Storm, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Saint John's (NY)'s leader in steals is Alexander with 2.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Joel Soriano with 1.9 per game.

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Butler

L 85-79

Away

2/16/2022

Georgetown

W 77-66

Home

2/20/2022

Creighton

L 83-82

Away

2/26/2022

Butler

W 64-56

Home

3/2/2022

DePaul

L 91-80

Away

3/5/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Xavier

W 86-73

Away

2/18/2022

Butler

W 91-57

Home

2/23/2022

Creighton

L 81-78

Home

2/27/2022

DePaul

L 99-94

Away

3/2/2022

Xavier

W 81-66

Home

3/5/2022

Marquette

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

St. John's at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
