No team in the Big East has won more consecutive games than No. 22 Marquette. The Golden Eagles are currently on a six-game winning streak, inching them closer and closer to the top of the conference standings. They'll go for their seventh straight win Wednesday night when they head on the road to face Seton Hall.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Golden Eagles already beat the Pirates once during this six-game stretch, back on Jan. 15. It was as close a game as they've played in this window, needed a last-second free throw to claim the 73-72 win.

Graduate guard Darryl Morsell had a season-high 26 points to lead Marquette in that one. Morsell is second on the team in scoring averaging 13.9 points per game, trailing only freshman forward Justin Lewis, who's putting up 15.8.

Marquette is now 14-6 on the season and 6-3 in conference play. With a win, they'd be just the second Big East team after Providence to reach seven conference wins.

Meanwhile, this will be the third game in five days for Seton Hall. The Pirates are coming off a home-and-home split against St. John's. They won 66-60 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, before falling 84-63 at home on Monday.

Tip-off for this one is set for 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday night. Catch the action on FOX Sports 1.

