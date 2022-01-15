Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 2-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Fiserv Forum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Seton Hall

  • The 69.9 points per game the Pirates average are the same as the Golden Eagles allow.
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 75.3 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59 the Pirates give up to opponents.
  • The Pirates are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Eagles' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pirates is Jared Rhoden, who puts up 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Kadary Richmond leads Seton Hall in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 8.5 points per contest.
  • Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Richmond and Ike Obiagu lead Seton Hall on the defensive end, with Richmond leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Obiagu in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis sits on top of the Golden Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
  • Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 6.4 per game. He also averages 6.8 points per game and tacks on 3.9 rebounds per game.
  • Kam Jones is consistent from three-point range and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (three per game).

Seton Hall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Providence

L 70-65

Away

1/1/2022

Villanova

L 73-67

Home

1/4/2022

Butler

W 71-56

Away

1/8/2022

UConn

W 90-87

Home

1/13/2022

DePaul

L 96-92

Away

1/15/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/22/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

1/24/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/26/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/1/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

2/4/2022

Creighton

-

Home

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

UConn

L 78-70

Home

1/1/2022

Creighton

L 75-69

Home

1/4/2022

Providence

W 88-56

Home

1/7/2022

Georgetown

W 92-64

Away

1/11/2022

DePaul

W 87-76

Home

1/15/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/19/2022

Villanova

-

Away

1/23/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/2/2022

Villanova

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Seton Hall at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
