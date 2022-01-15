How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Justin Lewis (10) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-6, 3-3 Big East) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Seton Hall Pirates (12-5, 2-3 Big East) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Seton Hall

The 69.9 points per game the Pirates average are the same as the Golden Eagles allow.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 75.3 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 59 the Pirates give up to opponents.

The Pirates are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Seton Hall Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pirates is Jared Rhoden, who puts up 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Kadary Richmond leads Seton Hall in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 8.5 points per contest.

Jamir Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pirates, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Richmond and Ike Obiagu lead Seton Hall on the defensive end, with Richmond leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Obiagu in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis sits on top of the Golden Eagles leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 6.4 per game. He also averages 6.8 points per game and tacks on 3.9 rebounds per game.

Kam Jones is consistent from three-point range and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.7 made threes per game.

Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (three per game).

Seton Hall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Providence L 70-65 Away 1/1/2022 Villanova L 73-67 Home 1/4/2022 Butler W 71-56 Away 1/8/2022 UConn W 90-87 Home 1/13/2022 DePaul L 96-92 Away 1/15/2022 Marquette - Away 1/22/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 1/24/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/26/2022 Marquette - Home 2/1/2022 Georgetown - Away 2/4/2022 Creighton - Home

Marquette Schedule