Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Prudential Center
  Arena: Prudential Center

Seton Hall vs Marquette Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Seton Hall

-4

147 points

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Marquette

  • The 69.5 points per game the Pirates put up are just 0.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (69.2).
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.0 the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Pirates have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 39.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Jared Rhoden is tops on the Pirates at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
  • Alexis Yetna paces the Pirates at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 9.4 points.
  • Kadary Richmond posts a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor.
  • Bryce Aiken is posting 12.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Myles Cale is averaging 8.8 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis is putting up team highs in points (15.8 per game) and rebounds (7.9). And he is producing 1.7 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • Tyler Kolek is averaging a team-best 6.5 assists per game. And he is producing 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 30.3% of his shots from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
  • The Golden Eagles get 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Darryl Morsell.
  • Kur Kuath is posting 5.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 66.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Oso Ighodaro gives the Golden Eagles 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Marquette at Seton Hall

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
