Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Prudential Center.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Seton Hall -4 147 points

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Marquette

The 69.5 points per game the Pirates put up are just 0.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (69.2).

The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.0 the Pirates allow to opponents.

This season, the Pirates have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 39.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden is tops on the Pirates at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Alexis Yetna paces the Pirates at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 9.4 points.

Kadary Richmond posts a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor.

Bryce Aiken is posting 12.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

Myles Cale is averaging 8.8 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch