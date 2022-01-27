Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-6, 6-3 Big East) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 3-5 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Prudential Center.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
Seton Hall
-4
147 points
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Marquette
- The 69.5 points per game the Pirates put up are just 0.3 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (69.2).
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 74.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 61.0 the Pirates allow to opponents.
- This season, the Pirates have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 39.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden is tops on the Pirates at 14.8 points per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
- Alexis Yetna paces the Pirates at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.7 assists and 9.4 points.
- Kadary Richmond posts a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 38.3% from the floor.
- Bryce Aiken is posting 12.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.
- Myles Cale is averaging 8.8 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is putting up team highs in points (15.8 per game) and rebounds (7.9). And he is producing 1.7 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Tyler Kolek is averaging a team-best 6.5 assists per game. And he is producing 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, making 30.3% of his shots from the field and 23.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
- The Golden Eagles get 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Darryl Morsell.
- Kur Kuath is posting 5.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 66.2% of his shots from the field.
- Oso Ighodaro gives the Golden Eagles 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
How To Watch
