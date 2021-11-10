Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville

    • Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 69.7 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.0 the Cougars gave up.
    • The Cougars scored just 4.1 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents (69.8).
    • The Golden Eagles shot 44.5% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
    • The Cougars shot 44.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents shot last season.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and dished out 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Dawson Garcia pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.0 points a contest.
    • Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

    SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

    • Mike Adewunmi scored 13.0 points and grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Courtney Carter averaged 3.7 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Adewunmi made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • Carter averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Lamar Wright collected 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    SIU-Edwardsville

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Chicago State

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Knox

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Niagara

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Youngstown State

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    St. Thomas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

