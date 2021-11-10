Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. SIU-Edwardsville
- Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 69.7 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 73.0 the Cougars gave up.
- The Cougars scored just 4.1 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents (69.8).
- The Golden Eagles shot 44.5% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.2% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- The Cougars shot 44.1% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents shot last season.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton scored 13.0 points and dished out 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Dawson Garcia pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.0 points a contest.
- Jamal Cain hit an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carton and Theo John were defensive standouts last season, with Carton averaging 1.1 steals per game and John collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Mike Adewunmi scored 13.0 points and grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Courtney Carter averaged 3.7 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
- Adewunmi made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Carter averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Lamar Wright collected 1.9 blocks per contest.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
11/12/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
11/15/2021
Illinois
-
Home
11/18/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
SIU-Edwardsville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Marquette
-
Away
11/12/2021
Chicago State
-
Away
11/15/2021
Knox
-
Home
11/19/2021
Niagara
-
Home
11/20/2021
Youngstown State
-
Away
11/21/2021
St. Thomas
-
Away
