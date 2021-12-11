Dec 8, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (8-1) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Marquette vs. UCLA

The Golden Eagles average 74.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 59.3 the Bruins allow.

The Bruins' 73.9 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles give up.

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.

The Bruins' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Marquette Players to Watch

The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 15.7 points and pulls down 7.7 boards per game.

Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, distributing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.

Darryl Morsell leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

UCLA Players to Watch

Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 17.1 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.

UCLA's leader in rebounds is Myles Johnson with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 3.8 per game.

Campbell is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bruins, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Saint Bonaventure L 70-54 Home 11/27/2021 Northern Illinois W 80-66 Home 11/30/2021 Jackson State W 83-54 Home 12/4/2021 Wisconsin L 89-76 Away 12/8/2021 Kansas State W 64-63 Away 12/11/2021 UCLA - Home 12/18/2021 Xavier - Away 12/21/2021 UConn - Home 12/29/2021 Saint John's (NY) - Away 1/1/2022 Creighton - Home 1/4/2022 Providence - Home

UCLA Schedule