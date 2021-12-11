How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (8-1) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. UCLA
- The Golden Eagles average 74.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 59.3 the Bruins allow.
- The Bruins' 73.9 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bruins' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Marquette Players to Watch
- The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 15.7 points and pulls down 7.7 boards per game.
- Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, distributing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
- Darryl Morsell leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 17.1 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- UCLA's leader in rebounds is Myles Johnson with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 3.8 per game.
- Campbell is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bruins, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 70-54
Home
11/27/2021
Northern Illinois
W 80-66
Home
11/30/2021
Jackson State
W 83-54
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
L 89-76
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
W 64-63
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
-
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/29/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/1/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/4/2022
Providence
-
Home
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Bellarmine
W 75-62
Away
11/23/2021
Gonzaga
L 83-63
Home
11/27/2021
UNLV
W 73-51
Away
12/1/2021
Colorado
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Washington
W 2-0
Away
12/11/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/15/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/18/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/22/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home
12/30/2021
Arizona
-
Home
1/1/2022
Arizona State
-
Home