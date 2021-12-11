Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 4 UCLA Bruins (8-1) aim to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. UCLA

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. UCLA

    • The Golden Eagles average 74.7 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 59.3 the Bruins allow.
    • The Bruins' 73.9 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 69.8 the Golden Eagles give up.
    • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bruins' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • The Golden Eagles leader in points and rebounds is Justin Lewis, who scores 15.7 points and pulls down 7.7 boards per game.
    • Tyler Kolek is Marquette's best passer, distributing 5.5 assists per game while scoring 6.9 PPG.
    • Darryl Morsell leads the Golden Eagles in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Marquette steals leader is Kolek, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Kur Kuath, who compiles 2.7 rejections per contest.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Johnny Juzang is the top scorer for the Bruins with 17.1 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • UCLA's leader in rebounds is Myles Johnson with 6.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyger Campbell with 3.8 per game.
    • Campbell is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bruins, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCLA while Johnson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 70-54

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 80-66

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    W 83-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 89-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    W 64-63

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    UCLA Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 75-62

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Gonzaga

    L 83-63

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UNLV

    W 73-51

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Colorado

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    UCLA at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

