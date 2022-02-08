No. 24 Marquette has gone through the gauntlet of the Big East in recent weeks. Its schedule this week doesn't get any easier and starts with a trip to Hartford to take on No. 17 UConn tonight.

The Big East is certainly a tough conference from top to bottom this year. But Marquette's schedule has had the Golden Eagles facing the top teams almost consecutively in recent weeks. Six of their last seven games have come against ranked opponents in Villanova (twice), Providence, Xavier, and Seton Hall. Things don't get much easier this week, with a trip to Hartford to face No. 17 UConn on the schedule for Tuesday.

How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

As tough as Marquette's schedule has been, it hasn't kept the team from winning. During that stretch, the Golden Eagles are 5-1, with the lone loss coming by two points to Providence. Going back a little further, the Golden Eagles have won eight of their last nine games.

Marquette's most recent win may have been its most impressive. The Golden Eagles topped No. 12 Villanova 83-73 thanks to a 46-point first half. The Wildcats were the highest-ranked team the Golden Eagles have beat during this stretch.

UConn recently had a run of its own, ripping off five straight wins from mid to late January. However, the Huskies have stumbled a bit since with two straight losses, and are looking to get back on track.

This will be the second meeting between these two schools this year. UConn came out on top 78-70 when they first met back in December.

There are major conference tournament seeding implications on the line this time around. The Golden Eagles are currently in third place in the Big East with an 8-4 conference record, with the Huskies right behind them in fourth at 6-4.

Will Marquette's run continue? Or will UConn pick up the season sweep? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET for the game.

