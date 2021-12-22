How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UConn Huskies (9-3, 0-0 Big East) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Fiserv Forum, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Marquette vs. UConn
- The 79.4 points per game the Huskies score are 9.0 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (70.4).
- The Golden Eagles put up 11.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Huskies allow (61.7).
- The Huskies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (37.7%).
UConn Players to Watch
- R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 4.5 assists.
- Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, grabbing 8.1 boards per game while also scoring 6.9 points a contest.
- The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis sits on top of the Golden Eagles leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.8 per game. He also averages 6.4 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Darryl Morsell is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Kolek (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
W 72-63
Home
12/4/2021
Grambling
W 88-59
Home
12/8/2021
West Virginia
L 56-53
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 74-64
Home
12/18/2021
Providence
L 57-53
Home
12/21/2021
Marquette
-
Away
12/28/2021
Xavier
-
Away
1/1/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/8/2022
Seton Hall
-
Away
1/12/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/15/2022
Providence
-
Away
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Jackson State
W 83-54
Home
12/4/2021
Wisconsin
L 89-76
Away
12/8/2021
Kansas State
W 64-63
Away
12/11/2021
UCLA
L 67-56
Home
12/18/2021
Xavier
L 80-71
Away
12/21/2021
UConn
-
Home
12/29/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
1/1/2022
Creighton
-
Home
1/4/2022
Providence
-
Home
1/7/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
1/11/2022
DePaul
-
Home