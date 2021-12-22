Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard James Bouknight (2) and guard Andre Jackson (44) celebrate after a basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

    The UConn Huskies (9-3, 0-0 Big East) visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-4, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at Fiserv Forum, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. UConn

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. UConn

    • The 79.4 points per game the Huskies score are 9.0 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (70.4).
    • The Golden Eagles put up 11.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Huskies allow (61.7).
    • The Huskies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (37.7%).

    UConn Players to Watch

    • R.J. Cole leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 16.0 points and distributing 4.5 assists.
    • Andre Jackson leads UConn in rebounding, grabbing 8.1 boards per game while also scoring 6.9 points a contest.
    • The Huskies get the most three-point shooting production out of Cole, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • Cole and Isaiah Whaley lead UConn on the defensive end, with Cole leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Whaley in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis sits on top of the Golden Eagles leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 5.8 per game. He also averages 6.4 points per game and adds 4.1 rebounds per game.
    • Darryl Morsell is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Eagles with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Kolek (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Marquette while Kur Kuath (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    UConn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    W 72-63

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grambling

    W 88-59

    Home

    12/8/2021

    West Virginia

    L 56-53

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 74-64

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Providence

    L 57-53

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Providence

    -

    Away

    Marquette Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Jackson State

    W 83-54

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 89-76

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Kansas State

    W 64-63

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UCLA

    L 67-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Xavier

    L 80-71

    Away

    12/21/2021

    UConn

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Providence

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Connecticut at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

