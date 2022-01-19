The hottest team in the Big East meets the top team in the Big East Wednesday night, when Marquette heads on the road to face No. 11 Villanova.

After a slow start to conference play, Marquette has been on a roll since the start of the New Year. The Golden Eagles now get ready to face their toughest test yet, heading to Pennsylvania to take on first place and 11th-ranked Villanova.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Marquette vs. Villanova on fuboTV:

After losing three Big East games to start the year, Marquette has rolled off four straight wins. That includes an 88-56 upset of then-No. 16 Providence, and more recently a last-second 73-72 comeback win over Seton Hall.

In that game — Marquette's third win over a ranked team this season — graduate guard Darryl Morsell tied a season-high with 26 points. It was Morsell's fifth-straight 20-plus-point game this season.

With the win, Marquette improved to 12-6 on the season. The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in conference play, which has them in fifth place in the standings.

Like Marquette, Villanova opened conference play with a loss. But since falling to Creighton in mid-December, the Wildcats have won six straight games, all against Big East opponents.

The last time Jay Wright's team took the floor they nearly doubled up Butler, beating the Bulldogs 82-42. Graduate guard Collin Gillespie scored 17 points in that one. His 17.1 points per game this season lead the Wildcats and are the third-most in the Big East.

One team will stay hot, the other has a bit of a speed bump coming. Who will come away with the win? Tune in to CBS Sports Network Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to find out.

