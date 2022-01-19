Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The hottest team in the Big East meets the top team in the Big East Wednesday night, when Marquette heads on the road to face No. 11 Villanova.

After a slow start to conference play, Marquette has been on a roll since the start of the New Year. The Golden Eagles now get ready to face their toughest test yet, heading to Pennsylvania to take on first place and 11th-ranked Villanova. 

How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream Marquette vs. Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After losing three Big East games to start the year, Marquette has rolled off four straight wins. That includes an 88-56 upset of then-No. 16 Providence, and more recently a last-second 73-72 comeback win over Seton Hall.

In that game — Marquette's third win over a ranked team this season — graduate guard Darryl Morsell tied a season-high with 26 points. It was Morsell's fifth-straight 20-plus-point game this season.

With the win, Marquette improved to 12-6 on the season. The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in conference play, which has them in fifth place in the standings.

Like Marquette, Villanova opened conference play with a loss. But since falling to Creighton in mid-December, the Wildcats have won six straight games, all against Big East opponents. 

The last time Jay Wright's team took the floor they nearly doubled up Butler, beating the Bulldogs 82-42. Graduate guard Collin Gillespie scored 17 points in that one. His 17.1 points per game this season lead the Wildcats and are the third-most in the Big East.

One team will stay hot, the other has a bit of a speed bump coming. Who will come away with the win? Tune in to CBS Sports Network Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

