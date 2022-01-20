Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -13.5 138 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Marquette

The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats record are only 2.8 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (70.3).

The Golden Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

The Golden Eagles' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore puts up 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jermaine Samuels posts a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Eric Dixon leads his team in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 9.0 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Slater is posting 9.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Marquette Players to Watch