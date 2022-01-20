How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-13.5
138 points
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Marquette
- The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats record are only 2.8 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (70.3).
- The Golden Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- The Golden Eagles' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore puts up 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Samuels posts a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
- Eric Dixon leads his team in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 9.0 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Brandon Slater is posting 9.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and averages 1.6 assists. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (6.4 per game), and puts up 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Darryl Morsell gets the Golden Eagles 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kur Kuath is putting up 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 66.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Oso Ighodaro is averaging 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 77.9% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
19
2022
Marquette at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
