Skip to main content

How to Watch Marquette vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard-forward Myles Cale (22) shoots around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (22) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) will look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The Golden Eagles have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Marquette

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova vs Marquette Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Villanova

-13.5

138 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Marquette

  • The 73.1 points per game the Wildcats record are only 2.8 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (70.3).
  • The Golden Eagles' 75.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • The Golden Eagles' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (39.8%).

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore puts up 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Jermaine Samuels posts a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.3 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
  • Eric Dixon leads his team in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 9.0 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Slater is posting 9.3 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7), and averages 1.6 assists. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (6.4 per game), and puts up 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds. He also posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Darryl Morsell gets the Golden Eagles 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kur Kuath is putting up 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 66.7% of his shots from the floor.
  • Oso Ighodaro is averaging 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 77.9% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Marquette at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

3 minutes ago
1597183576278
entertainment

How to Watch Growing Belushi Season 2 Premiere

3 minutes ago
81hkZt-iUbL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Chaos in Court Season 2 Premiere

3 minutes ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy