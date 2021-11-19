Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: TD Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
West Virginia
-5
142.5 points
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Marquette
- Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers put up were 7.5 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).
- The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were just 2.3 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers allowed.
- The Mountaineers made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Derek Culver led the Mountaineers at 9.4 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 14.3 points.
- Taz Sherman averaged 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sean McNeil posted 12.2 points, 0.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest last year.
- Emmitt Matthews Jr. put up 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Marquette Players to Watch
- D.J. Carton scored 13 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
- Dawson Garcia pulled down an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 13 points per game last season.
- Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
- Carton averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Theo John notched 1.5 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. West Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)