The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Marquette

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Total West Virginia -5 142.5 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Marquette

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers put up were 7.5 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).

The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were just 2.3 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers allowed.

The Mountaineers made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Derek Culver led the Mountaineers at 9.4 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 14.3 points.

Taz Sherman averaged 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sean McNeil posted 12.2 points, 0.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest last year.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. put up 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

