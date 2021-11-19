Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Marquette vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard William Jeffress (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 19, 2021.

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Marquette

    West Virginia vs Marquette Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    West Virginia

    -5

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Marquette

    • Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Mountaineers put up were 7.5 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (69.8).
    • The Golden Eagles' 69.7 points per game last year were just 2.3 fewer points than the 72 the Mountaineers allowed.
    • The Mountaineers made 42.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
    • The Golden Eagles shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers averaged.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Derek Culver led the Mountaineers at 9.4 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 1.1 assists and 14.3 points.
    • Taz Sherman averaged 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest last season, shooting 41.3% from the field and 35.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Sean McNeil posted 12.2 points, 0.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Emmitt Matthews Jr. put up 7.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • D.J. Carton scored 13 points and distributed 3.4 assists per game last season.
    • Dawson Garcia pulled down an average of 6.6 boards in each contest while scoring 13 points per game last season.
    • Jamal Cain knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Carton averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Theo John notched 1.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. West Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

