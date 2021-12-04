Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Marquette at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Red-hot Wisconsin hosts in-state rival Marquette on Saturday afternoon looking to win its fifth straight game.
    Author:

    Wisconsin wasn't picked to finish near the top of the Big Ten this year, but judging by the way it has played in the non-conference part of its schedule, teams better take notice of the Badgers.

    How to Watch Marquette at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KTTW-Sioux Falls, IA (Mitchell))

    Live stream the Marquette at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Badgers have been red-hot since losing to Providence, as they won the Maui Invitational and then knocked off Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge for their fourth straight win.

    Saturday afternoon, hey get another test when they play in-state rival, Marquette.

    The Golden Eagles have played extremely well in Shaka Smart's first year as head coach. Marquette's only loss was to No. 22 Saint Bonnaventure. Since then they have won two straight to improve its record to 7-1.

    Both of these teams are playing great basketball to start the year despite some doubts heading into the season. This is always a battle between these two schools and when they are both good it makes for an even better game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Marquette at Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KTTW-Sioux Falls, IA (Mitchell))
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marquette at Wisconsin

    3 minutes ago
    manchester city
    Premier League

    How to Watch Watford vs. Manchester City

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16836497
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Hero World Challenge, Third Round

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Will Matthews (2) runs against Utah State Aggies defensive end Elijah Shelton (41) in the fourth quarter during the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch MAC Championship: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

    33 minutes ago
    memphis basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Joseph's at Villanova

    33 minutes ago
    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Massachusetts in Men's College Basketball

    33 minutes ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nyack College at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

    33 minutes ago
    robert morris
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy