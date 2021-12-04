Red-hot Wisconsin hosts in-state rival Marquette on Saturday afternoon looking to win its fifth straight game.

Wisconsin wasn't picked to finish near the top of the Big Ten this year, but judging by the way it has played in the non-conference part of its schedule, teams better take notice of the Badgers.

How to Watch Marquette at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTTW-Sioux Falls, IA (Mitchell))

Live stream the Marquette at Wisconsin game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Badgers have been red-hot since losing to Providence, as they won the Maui Invitational and then knocked off Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge for their fourth straight win.

Saturday afternoon, hey get another test when they play in-state rival, Marquette.

The Golden Eagles have played extremely well in Shaka Smart's first year as head coach. Marquette's only loss was to No. 22 Saint Bonnaventure. Since then they have won two straight to improve its record to 7-1.

Both of these teams are playing great basketball to start the year despite some doubts heading into the season. This is always a battle between these two schools and when they are both good it makes for an even better game.

Regional restrictions may apply.