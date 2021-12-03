Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (6-1) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Kohl Center. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Kohl Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Marquette
- The Badgers record 68 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 75.9 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 56.7 the Badgers allow to opponents.
- The Badgers make 40% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, six percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Badgers have averaged.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (16.6), rebounds (4.9) and assists (2.3) per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison averages 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyler Wahl is averaging 9.3 points, 0.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Steven Crowl leads his team in rebounds per game (4.9), and also averages 8.6 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Chucky Hepburn is averaging 6.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is putting up team highs in points (16.1 per game) and rebounds (8). And he is producing 0.9 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Darryl Morsell gets the Golden Eagles 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles in assists (5 per game), and produces 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Golden Eagles receive 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Kur Kuath.
- Oso Ighodaro gives the Golden Eagles 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
How To Watch
