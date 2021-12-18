Marquette looks to bounce back from its loss to UCLA then it travels to take on No. 22 Xavier on Saturday.

The Marquette men's basketball heads to Xavier on Saturday afternoon coming off a 67–56 loss to UCLA. It was the second loss over its last three games as it also lost to rival Wisconsin. The loss dropped the Golden Eagles to 8–3 on the year.

How to Watch Marquette at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette has had a great start to the year but it is still just 1–3 against ranked teams. The Golden Eagles will get a chance to change that over their next two games as they play No. 22 Xavier and No. 20 UConn to open up Big East play.

Xavier will look to hand the Golden Eagles another ranked loss when it hosts them on Saturday.

The Musketeers have won six straight games and are now 10–1 on the year. The great start has them in the top 25 of the latest poll and looking like one of the favorites in the loaded Big East.

Xavier might look like a favorite, but it needs to take care of Marquette if it wants to show that it belongs.

This should be a great game between two teams that have played well to start the year.

