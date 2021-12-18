Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch xf in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Marquette looks to bounce back from its loss to UCLA then it travels to take on No. 22 Xavier on Saturday.
    Author:

    The Marquette men's basketball heads to Xavier on Saturday afternoon coming off a 67–56 loss to UCLA. It was the second loss over its last three games as it also lost to rival Wisconsin. The loss dropped the Golden Eagles to 8–3 on the year.

    How to Watch Marquette at Xavier in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Marquette at Xavier game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marquette has had a great start to the year but it is still just 1–3 against ranked teams. The Golden Eagles will get a chance to change that over their next two games as they play No. 22 Xavier and No. 20 UConn to open up Big East play.

    Xavier will look to hand the Golden Eagles another ranked loss when it hosts them on Saturday.

    The Musketeers have won six straight games and are now 10–1 on the year. The great start has them in the top 25 of the latest poll and looking like one of the favorites in the loaded Big East.

    Xavier might look like a favorite, but it needs to take care of Marquette if it wants to show that it belongs.

    This should be a great game between two teams that have played well to start the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Marquette at Xavier in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    27 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    57 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing (14) dribbles while defended by Illinois State Redbirds guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ball State at Illinois State

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_17365877
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC at Georgia Tech

    57 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Iowa at Marshall

    57 minutes ago
    boise state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Boise State at Pepperdine in Women's College Basketball

    57 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Douglas Wilson (35) in the second half at Spokane Arena. Jackrabbits won 77-74. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Colorado at Washington State

    57 minutes ago
    arizona state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at San Diego in Women's College Basketball

    57 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marquette at Xavier

    57 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy