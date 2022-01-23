How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Xavier

The Musketeers score 75.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles' 74.2 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 63.6 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

The Musketeers make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, five percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Musketeers this season is Jack Nunge, who averages 12.6 points, seven rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.3 assists per game.

Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Scruggs and Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Scruggs leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis sits on top of the Golden Eagles leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 6.4 per game. He also scores 6.4 points per game and adds four rebounds per game.

Kam Jones makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.

Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Villanova L 71-58 Away 1/7/2022 Butler W 87-72 Away 1/12/2022 Villanova L 64-60 Home 1/15/2022 Creighton W 80-73 Home 1/19/2022 DePaul W 68-67 Away 1/23/2022 Marquette - Away 1/26/2022 Providence - Home 1/29/2022 Creighton - Away 2/2/2022 Butler - Home 2/5/2022 DePaul - Home 2/9/2022 Seton Hall - Away

Marquette Schedule