How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32), forward Justin Lewis (10) and guard Kam Jones (1) celebrates win against the Villanova Wildcats at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Marquette Golden Eagles (13-6, 5-3 Big East) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 20 Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 4-2 Big East) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Xavier

  • The Musketeers score 75.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 69.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • The Golden Eagles' 74.2 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 63.6 the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • The Musketeers make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, five percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Musketeers this season is Jack Nunge, who averages 12.6 points, seven rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
  • Xavier's leading rebounder is Colby Jones averaging 8.1 boards per game and its best passer is Paul Scruggs and his 4.3 assists per game.
  • Nate Johnson leads the Musketeers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Scruggs and Nunge lead Xavier on the defensive end, with Scruggs leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Nunge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Justin Lewis sits on top of the Golden Eagles leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Marquette's assist leader is Tyler Kolek with 6.4 per game. He also scores 6.4 points per game and adds four rebounds per game.
  • Kam Jones makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.
  • Marquette's leader in steals is Kolek (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kur Kuath (2.9 per game).

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Villanova

L 71-58

Away

1/7/2022

Butler

W 87-72

Away

1/12/2022

Villanova

L 64-60

Home

1/15/2022

Creighton

W 80-73

Home

1/19/2022

DePaul

W 68-67

Away

1/23/2022

Marquette

-

Away

1/26/2022

Providence

-

Home

1/29/2022

Creighton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Butler

-

Home

2/5/2022

DePaul

-

Home

2/9/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

Marquette Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Providence

W 88-56

Home

1/7/2022

Georgetown

W 92-64

Away

1/11/2022

DePaul

W 87-76

Home

1/15/2022

Seton Hall

W 73-72

Home

1/19/2022

Villanova

W 57-54

Away

1/23/2022

Xavier

-

Home

1/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/29/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/2/2022

Villanova

-

Home

2/8/2022

UConn

-

Away

2/12/2022

Butler

-

Away

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Xavier at Marquette

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
