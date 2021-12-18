Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Cintas Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Xavier vs Marquette Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Xavier

    -9.5

    151 points

    Key Stats for Xavier vs. Marquette

    • The Musketeers average 7.2 more points per game (76.7) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.5).
    • The Golden Eagles score an average of 73 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.4 the Musketeers give up.
    • The Musketeers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

    Xavier Players to Watch

    • Colby Jones averages a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor.
    • Jack Nunge paces his squad in both points (13) and assists (0.6) per contest, and also posts 7.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
    • Paul Scruggs is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Nate Johnson averages 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Dwon Odom posts 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the field.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and averages 1.5 assists.
    • Darryl Morsell is putting up 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
    • Tyler Kolek is the Golden Eagles' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he puts up 6.3 points and 4 rebounds.
    • Kur Kuath gets the Golden Eagles 5.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 2.9 blocked shots.
    • The Golden Eagles receive 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Oso Ighodaro.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Marquette at Xavier

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17346257
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Browns

    6 minutes ago
    uconn huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at UConn

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) celebrates with forward Jalen Bridges (11) and guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch West Virginia at UAB

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Rider: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kadary Richmond (3) dribbles the ball against Rider Broncs guard Dwight Murray Jr. (5) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rider vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) drives against Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Missouri

    36 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy