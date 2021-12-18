Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Total Xavier -9.5 151 points

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Marquette

The Musketeers average 7.2 more points per game (76.7) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.5).

The Golden Eagles score an average of 73 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.4 the Musketeers give up.

The Musketeers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

Colby Jones averages a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Jack Nunge paces his squad in both points (13) and assists (0.6) per contest, and also posts 7.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Paul Scruggs is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nate Johnson averages 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dwon Odom posts 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Marquette Players to Watch