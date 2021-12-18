Publish date:
How to Watch Marquette vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Xavier Musketeers (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Cintas Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Marquette
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-9.5
151 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Marquette
- The Musketeers average 7.2 more points per game (76.7) than the Golden Eagles give up (69.5).
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 73 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.4 the Musketeers give up.
- The Musketeers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Colby Jones averages a team-best 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 3.1 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor.
- Jack Nunge paces his squad in both points (13) and assists (0.6) per contest, and also posts 7.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Paul Scruggs is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.1), and also puts up 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Nate Johnson averages 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Dwon Odom posts 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 58.1% from the field.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (7.8), and averages 1.5 assists.
- Darryl Morsell is putting up 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 43% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- Tyler Kolek is the Golden Eagles' top assist man (5.6 per game), and he puts up 6.3 points and 4 rebounds.
- Kur Kuath gets the Golden Eagles 5.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 2.9 blocked shots.
- The Golden Eagles receive 4.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Oso Ighodaro.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Marquette at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)