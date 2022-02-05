Skip to main content

How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Marshall heads to conference rival Charlotte on Saturday afternoon in a Conference USA battle

Marshall hits the road for a second straight game on Saturday when it travels to Charlotte. The Thundering Herd are coming off a 79-64 loss to Old Dominion on Thursday that kept them from winning their second straight game for the first time since early December.

How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Marshall at Charlotte game on fuboTV:

Marshall beat UAB last Saturday and that has been its only win over the last 12 games. The Thundering Herd started the year 7-3, but have hit a funk and are now just 8-14 and 1-8 in C-USA.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column as they take on a Charlotte team that has lost two straight.

The 49ers come into the game after losses to Old Dominion and Western Kentucky over the last week.

They had gone 6-2 in their previous eight games including a win against Old Dominion, but the Monarchs avenged that loss last Saturday.

Both of these teams have been struggling lately and are desperate for a win which should make the game Saturday a good one.



How To Watch

February
5
2022

Marshall at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV



