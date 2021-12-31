Louisiana Tech goes for its second straight win in college basketball on Thursday against conference rival Marshall.

Louisiana Tech and Marshall open up Conference USA play on Thursday when the Thundering Herd travel to take on the Bulldogs.

How to Watch Marshall at Louisiana Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Louisiana Tech is coming in off a win against Crowley's Ridge College. It was the Bulldogs' fifth win over their last six and improved their overall record to 9-3.

It has been a good start to the season for the Bulldogs as their three losses have come against major conference competition. Despite the losses, they have been competitive in two of them.

Thursday, they will look to stay hot and start conference play off with a big win against a Marshall team that is coming off three straight losses.

Marshall has been struggling lately as it has lost three in a row to Ohio, Northern Iowa and Toledo. The losses snapped a three-game winning streak and have dropped its record to just 7-6.

It has been a very up and down season for the Thundering Herd, as they have won two or more games in a row three different times this year and have lost two or more twice this season.

Thursday, they hope the beginning of conference play can get them back on track as they look to slow down a good Louisiana Tech team.

