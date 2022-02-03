Marshall and Old Dominion both go for their second straight win on Thursday night when they battle in Conference USA action.

Marshall snapped a 10-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat UAB 84-81. The win was the first for the Thundering Herd in Conference USA as they are now just 1-7.

How to Watch Marshall at Old Dominion in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

They hadn't won since Jan. 11 when they beat Eastern Kentucky to improve to 7-3. Marshall is now just 8-13 overall and have really been struggling.

Thursday, they will look to get that second straight victory when they take on an Old Dominion team who is coming off a big win against Charlotte on Saturday.

It was the second straight game against the 49ers as the Monarchs lost on Wednesday 71-67, but rebounded to get the 68-52 win in the second game.

The win also snapped a four-game losing streak after they had started 2-0 in the Conference USA.

The Monarchs are now 3-4 in conference play and Thursday night will look to get back to .500.

This game will be the first of two meetings between the two schools as they will meet again in two weeks at Marshall.

