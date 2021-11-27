Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Marshall

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -10.5 148.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Marshall

Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Hoosiers put up were just 2.8 fewer points than the Thundering Herd allowed (72.5).

The Thundering Herd's 79.9 points per game last year were 10.5 more points than the 69.4 the Hoosiers allowed.

The Hoosiers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Thundering Herd allowed to opponents.

The Thundering Herd shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis paces his squad in both points (16) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also averages 2.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 3.6 blocked shots.

Race Thompson is putting up 8.8 points, 1.8 assists and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Johnson posts a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Miller Kopp puts up 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jordan Geronimo is putting up 5.2 points, 0.6 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Marshall Players to Watch