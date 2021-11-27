How to Watch Marshall at Indiana

In men's college basketball action Saturday, Marshall and Indiana are set to square off in an intriguing matchup.

The 2021-22 college basketball season continues Saturday with quite a few intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature Marshall hitting the road to take on Indiana.

How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

So far this season, the Thundering Herd have a 4–1 record. A statement win over the Hoosiers would help elevate them on the national stage. Last time out, Marshall beat Louisiana by a final score of 93–79.

On the other side of the court, the Hoosiers come into this matchup with a 5–0 record. Indiana has shown flashes of being a very good team, but they haven't faced a true test yet. In their last matchup, Indiana was able to defeat Jackson State by a final score of 70–35.

Both of these teams have gotten off to hot starts this season. Indiana should be favored to win this game, but Marshall is not a team to take lightly.

Make sure to tune in for this intriguing matchup.

