    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Marshall at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In men's college basketball action Saturday, Marshall and Indiana are set to square off in an intriguing matchup.
    The 2021-22 college basketball season continues Saturday with quite a few intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature Marshall hitting the road to take on Indiana.

    So far this season, the Thundering Herd have a 4–1 record. A statement win over the Hoosiers would help elevate them on the national stage. Last time out, Marshall beat Louisiana by a final score of 93–79.

    On the other side of the court, the Hoosiers come into this matchup with a 5–0 record. Indiana has shown flashes of being a very good team, but they haven't faced a true test yet. In their last matchup, Indiana was able to defeat Jackson State by a final score of 70–35.

    Both of these teams have gotten off to hot starts this season. Indiana should be favored to win this game, but Marshall is not a team to take lightly. 

    Make sure to tune in for this intriguing matchup.

