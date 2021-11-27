How to Watch Marshall at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The 2021-22 college basketball season continues Saturday with quite a few intriguing matchups to keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature Marshall hitting the road to take on Indiana.
How to Watch Marshall Thundering Herd at Indiana Hoosiers Today:
Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021
Game Time: 7 p.m. EST
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Live stream the Marshall Thundering Herd at Indiana Hoosiers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
So far this season, the Thundering Herd have a 4–1 record. A statement win over the Hoosiers would help elevate them on the national stage. Last time out, Marshall beat Louisiana by a final score of 93–79.
On the other side of the court, the Hoosiers come into this matchup with a 5–0 record. Indiana has shown flashes of being a very good team, but they haven't faced a true test yet. In their last matchup, Indiana was able to defeat Jackson State by a final score of 70–35.
Both of these teams have gotten off to hot starts this season. Indiana should be favored to win this game, but Marshall is not a team to take lightly.
Make sure to tune in for this intriguing matchup.
Regional restrictions may apply.