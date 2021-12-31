Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-0 C-USA) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall
- The 80.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 5.5 more points than the Thundering Herd give up (75.2).
- The Thundering Herd score an average of 78.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have knocked down.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. paces the Bulldogs with 17.7 points per contest and 10.2 rebounds, while also putting up 1.4 assists.
- Amorie Archibald posts 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keaston Willis is posting 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Cobe Williams posts a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the floor.
- David Green puts up 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor.
Marshall Players to Watch
- Obinna Anochili-Killen is No. 1 on the Thundering Herd in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 13.0 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 4.6 blocked shots (first in the nation).
- Taevion Kinsey tops the Thundering Herd in scoring (19.7 points per game) and assists (4.0), and averages 5.3 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Andrew Taylor is posting a team-best 5.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 27.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- The Thundering Herd receive 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Darius George.
- The Thundering Herd receive 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Early.
