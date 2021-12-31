Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-0 C-USA) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -6.5 155.5 points

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

The 80.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 5.5 more points than the Thundering Herd give up (75.2).

The Thundering Herd score an average of 78.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs allow.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have knocked down.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. paces the Bulldogs with 17.7 points per contest and 10.2 rebounds, while also putting up 1.4 assists.

Amorie Archibald posts 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keaston Willis is posting 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams posts a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the floor.

David Green puts up 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor.

Marshall Players to Watch