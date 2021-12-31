Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-0 C-USA) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Thomas Assembly Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

    Louisiana Tech vs Marshall Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisiana Tech

    -6.5

    155.5 points

    Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall

    • The 80.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 5.5 more points than the Thundering Herd give up (75.2).
    • The Thundering Herd score an average of 78.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 70.5 the Bulldogs allow.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have knocked down.

    Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

    • Kenneth Lofton Jr. paces the Bulldogs with 17.7 points per contest and 10.2 rebounds, while also putting up 1.4 assists.
    • Amorie Archibald posts 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Keaston Willis is posting 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
    • Cobe Williams posts a team-high 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.3% from the floor.
    • David Green puts up 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor.

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • Obinna Anochili-Killen is No. 1 on the Thundering Herd in rebounding (6.8 per game), and averages 13.0 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 4.6 blocked shots (first in the nation).
    • Taevion Kinsey tops the Thundering Herd in scoring (19.7 points per game) and assists (4.0), and averages 5.3 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Andrew Taylor is posting a team-best 5.2 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 27.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
    • The Thundering Herd receive 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Darius George.
    • The Thundering Herd receive 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from David Early.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Marshall at Louisiana Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah at Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    louisiana tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Marshall at Louisiana Tech

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Chicago State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Chicago State Cougars guard Coreyoun Rushin (15) dribbles the ball while defended by Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones beat the Cougars 79 to 48. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Chicago State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Soccer

    Crystal Palace vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy