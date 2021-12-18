Skip to main content
    How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

    Key Stats for Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

    • The Thundering Herd score 81.5 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 68.9 the Panthers give up.
    • The Panthers put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 73.5 the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
    • The Thundering Herd make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
    • The Panthers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.

    Marshall Players to Watch

    • The Thundering Herd scoring leader is Taevion Kinsey, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
    • Obinna Anochili-Killen is Marshall's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Andrew Taylor is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
    • The Thundering Herd get the most three-point shooting production out of Taylor, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
    • The Marshall steals leader is Taylor, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anochili-Killen, who compiles 4.7 rejections per contest.

    Northern Iowa Players to Watch

    • AJ Green is at the top of the Panthers scoring leaderboard with 17.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
    • Trae Berhow puts up a stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.9 assists per game for Northern Iowa to take the top rebound spot on the team. Austin Phyfe holds the top spot for assists with 2.4 per game, adding 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per matchup.
    • Green is reliable from deep and leads the Panthers with 3.6 made threes per game.
    • Northern Iowa's leader in steals is Nate Heise with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Phyfe with 0.4 per game.

    Marshall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Akron

    L 88-86

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Duquesne

    W 72-71

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bluefield Col.

    W 100-57

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Kentucky

    W 80-69

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Ohio

    L 75-65

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Southern Miss

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida Atlantic

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    Northern Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Arkansas

    L 93-80

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    W 90-80

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Bradley

    L 71-69

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Richmond

    L 60-52

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Jackson State

    W 66-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Wartburg

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Evansville

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Northern Iowa at Marshall

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
