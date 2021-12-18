Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd forward Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Cam Henderson Center

Key Stats for Marshall vs. Northern Iowa

The Thundering Herd score 81.5 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 68.9 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 73.5 the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.

The Thundering Herd make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

The Panthers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.

Marshall Players to Watch

The Thundering Herd scoring leader is Taevion Kinsey, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is Marshall's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Andrew Taylor is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.

The Thundering Herd get the most three-point shooting production out of Taylor, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

The Marshall steals leader is Taylor, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anochili-Killen, who compiles 4.7 rejections per contest.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

AJ Green is at the top of the Panthers scoring leaderboard with 17.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.

Trae Berhow puts up a stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.9 assists per game for Northern Iowa to take the top rebound spot on the team. Austin Phyfe holds the top spot for assists with 2.4 per game, adding 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per matchup.

Green is reliable from deep and leads the Panthers with 3.6 made threes per game.

Northern Iowa's leader in steals is Nate Heise with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Phyfe with 0.4 per game.

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Akron L 88-86 Away 12/4/2021 Duquesne W 72-71 Home 12/8/2021 Bluefield Col. W 100-57 Home 12/11/2021 Eastern Kentucky W 80-69 Away 12/15/2021 Ohio L 75-65 Away 12/18/2021 Northern Iowa - Home 12/21/2021 Toledo - Away 12/30/2021 Louisiana Tech - Away 1/1/2022 Southern Miss - Away 1/8/2022 Florida Atlantic - Home 1/13/2022 North Texas - Home

Northern Iowa Schedule