How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-5) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Marshall vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Cam Henderson Center
Key Stats for Marshall vs. Northern Iowa
- The Thundering Herd score 81.5 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 68.9 the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers put up an average of 70.9 points per game, just 2.6 fewer points than the 73.5 the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
- The Thundering Herd make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- The Panthers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.
Marshall Players to Watch
- The Thundering Herd scoring leader is Taevion Kinsey, who averages 20.6 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Obinna Anochili-Killen is Marshall's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 per game, while Andrew Taylor is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
- The Thundering Herd get the most three-point shooting production out of Taylor, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- The Marshall steals leader is Taylor, who averages 2.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anochili-Killen, who compiles 4.7 rejections per contest.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- AJ Green is at the top of the Panthers scoring leaderboard with 17.4 points per game. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
- Trae Berhow puts up a stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.9 assists per game for Northern Iowa to take the top rebound spot on the team. Austin Phyfe holds the top spot for assists with 2.4 per game, adding 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Green is reliable from deep and leads the Panthers with 3.6 made threes per game.
- Northern Iowa's leader in steals is Nate Heise with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Phyfe with 0.4 per game.
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Akron
L 88-86
Away
12/4/2021
Duquesne
W 72-71
Home
12/8/2021
Bluefield Col.
W 100-57
Home
12/11/2021
Eastern Kentucky
W 80-69
Away
12/15/2021
Ohio
L 75-65
Away
12/18/2021
Northern Iowa
-
Home
12/21/2021
Toledo
-
Away
12/30/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
1/1/2022
Southern Miss
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida Atlantic
-
Home
1/13/2022
North Texas
-
Home
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Arkansas
L 93-80
Away
11/27/2021
Saint Bonaventure
W 90-80
Away
12/1/2021
Bradley
L 71-69
Away
12/5/2021
Richmond
L 60-52
Home
12/14/2021
Jackson State
W 66-56
Home
12/18/2021
Marshall
-
Away
12/22/2021
Liberty
-
Home
12/29/2021
Wartburg
-
Home
1/2/2022
Evansville
-
Home
1/5/2022
Valparaiso
-
Home
1/8/2022
Missouri State
-
Away