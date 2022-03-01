Marshall vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA foes meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12 C-USA) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) at Cam Henderson Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Key Stats for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

  • The Thundering Herd put up 74.5 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • The Hilltoppers put up an average of 75.6 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 76.6 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • This season, the Thundering Herd have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Hilltoppers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Marshall Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Thundering Herd is Taevion Kinsey, who scores 18.7 points and dishes out 4.4 assists per game.
  • Obinna Anochili-Killen leads Marshall in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
  • Andrew Taylor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thundering Herd, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
  • Taylor is Marshall's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Anochili-Killen leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Dayvion McKnight's points (15.6 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hilltoppers' leaderboards.
  • Jamarion Sharp grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Western Kentucky rebounding leaderboard.
  • Camron Justice averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hilltoppers.
  • Western Kentucky's leader in steals is Josh Anderson (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sharp (4.3 per game).

Marshall Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

UTEP

W 88-79

Away

2/17/2022

Old Dominion

W 67-63

Home

2/19/2022

Charlotte

L 99-84

Home

2/21/2022

Southern Miss

W 74-60

Away

2/24/2022

Middle Tennessee

L 74-65

Away

3/2/2022

Western Kentucky

-

Home

3/5/2022

Western Kentucky

-

Away

Western Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

UTSA

W 71-65

Away

2/14/2022

Southern Miss

W 87-77

Away

2/17/2022

Charlotte

W 77-67

Home

2/19/2022

Old Dominion

W 73-64

Home

2/26/2022

Middle Tennessee

L 69-52

Away

3/2/2022

Marshall

-

Away

3/5/2022

Marshall

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Western Kentucky at Marshall

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
