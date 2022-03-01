Marshall vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Marshall vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
C-USA foes meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12 C-USA) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-12, 9-7 C-USA) at Cam Henderson Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Key Stats for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
- The Thundering Herd put up 74.5 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.4 the Hilltoppers give up.
- The Hilltoppers put up an average of 75.6 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 76.6 the Thundering Herd allow.
- This season, the Thundering Herd have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hilltoppers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
Marshall Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Thundering Herd is Taevion Kinsey, who scores 18.7 points and dishes out 4.4 assists per game.
- Obinna Anochili-Killen leads Marshall in rebounding, grabbing 6.3 boards per game while also scoring 11.9 points a contest.
- Andrew Taylor makes more threes per game than any other member of the Thundering Herd, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Taylor is Marshall's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Anochili-Killen leads them in blocks with 2.7 per contest.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Dayvion McKnight's points (15.6 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Hilltoppers' leaderboards.
- Jamarion Sharp grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 7.8 points per game and adds 0.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Western Kentucky rebounding leaderboard.
- Camron Justice averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hilltoppers.
- Western Kentucky's leader in steals is Josh Anderson (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Sharp (4.3 per game).
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
UTEP
W 88-79
Away
2/17/2022
Old Dominion
W 67-63
Home
2/19/2022
Charlotte
L 99-84
Home
2/21/2022
Southern Miss
W 74-60
Away
2/24/2022
Middle Tennessee
L 74-65
Away
3/2/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Home
3/5/2022
Western Kentucky
-
Away
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
UTSA
W 71-65
Away
2/14/2022
Southern Miss
W 87-77
Away
2/17/2022
Charlotte
W 77-67
Home
2/19/2022
Old Dominion
W 73-64
Home
2/26/2022
Middle Tennessee
L 69-52
Away
3/2/2022
Marshall
-
Away
3/5/2022
Marshall
-
Home
