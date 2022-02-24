How to Watch Maryland at Indiana

On Thursday night in college basketball action, Maryland will hit the road to take on Indiana.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is heating up with March Madness right around the corner. With that in mind, teams are trying to pick up incredibly important wins at the end of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch this evening will feature Maryland hitting the road for a game against Indiana.

How to Watch the Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Terrapins hold a 13-14 record and their season is practically over. It would take a miracle for them to work their way into the NCAA Tournament. Maryland is fresh off of a win over Penn State by a final score of 67-61.

On the other side of the court, the Hoosiers are still fighting for a spot in the tournament. Indiana is 16-10 and has a legitimate shot to find their way in March Madness if it finishes the season strong. The Hoosiers are coming off of a rough 80-69 loss against Ohio State, marking their fifth straight loss.

Both of these teams have good talent on their roster. While the Hoosiers are the better team on paper, this should be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.