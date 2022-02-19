Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Big 10 will have a showdown with Maryland taking on Nebraska on Friday night.

Maryland is the No. 13 ranked team in the Big Ten Conference which is second to last. The Terrapins are 11-14 overall which is just under .500, but they are just 3-11 inside of one of the hardest conferences in college basketball.

They are currently on a five-game losing streak in conference play including three top-25 ranked teams Michigan State, Ohio State, and Purdue. They also lost to Indiana and Iowa in that stretch as well.

How to Watch Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maryland is the second-worst team in the conference. Nebraska is the worst. It ranks No. 14 in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers are 7-18 overall this season and just 1-13 in conference play.

This team is 1-12 in their last 13 games. Their only conference win came against Minnesota 78-65. Bryce McGowens leads the team with 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

This is the first time that these two teams have played each other this season which will make for an exciting game between two evenly talented teams in the conference. Expect a win by under double-digit points.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
