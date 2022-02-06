Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland travels to Ohio State on Sunday looking to snap a two-game losing streak in men's college basketball.

Maryland leaves home Sunday for the first of three road games in their next four. The Terrapins hit the road looking to snap out a two-game losing streak in which they lost to Indiana by 13 and then nearly upset Michigan State before losing 65-63.

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WJMN- Marquette)

Live stream the Maryland at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses come after Maryland had won two in a row against Illinois and Rutgers. The Terrapins have shown they can compete with the best teams in the Big Ten, but are just 3-8 in the conference and 11-11 overall.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on an Ohio State team that had its game with Iowa postponed on Thursday.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes game was postponed due to bad weather conditions. Due to the game being called, they haven't played since last Sunday when they lost 81-78 to Purdue on a last-second three.

That loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped them to 6-3 in the Big Ten. 

Ohio State is now a game back in the loss column for first place in the Big Ten, but still have plenty of time to make a run at the top spot.

The Buckeyes, though, will need to take care of Maryland before they hit the road for two straight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
6
2022

Maryland at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WJMN- Marquette)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

georgia women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Women's College Basketball

just now
USATSI_17506097
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Maine Celtics

just now
USATSI_17612240
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State

just now
imago1009548148h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia in Basketball

30 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Louisville Boston College Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Syracuse in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
kentucky women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
USATSI_14066378
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at South Florida in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Nebraska Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State in College Wrestling

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy