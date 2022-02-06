Maryland travels to Ohio State on Sunday looking to snap a two-game losing streak in men's college basketball.

Maryland leaves home Sunday for the first of three road games in their next four. The Terrapins hit the road looking to snap out a two-game losing streak in which they lost to Indiana by 13 and then nearly upset Michigan State before losing 65-63.

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WJMN- Marquette)

The back-to-back losses come after Maryland had won two in a row against Illinois and Rutgers. The Terrapins have shown they can compete with the best teams in the Big Ten, but are just 3-8 in the conference and 11-11 overall.

Sunday, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on an Ohio State team that had its game with Iowa postponed on Thursday.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes game was postponed due to bad weather conditions. Due to the game being called, they haven't played since last Sunday when they lost 81-78 to Purdue on a last-second three.

That loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped them to 6-3 in the Big Ten.

Ohio State is now a game back in the loss column for first place in the Big Ten, but still have plenty of time to make a run at the top spot.

The Buckeyes, though, will need to take care of Maryland before they hit the road for two straight.

