How to Watch Maryland at Purdue in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue heads back home on Sunday afternoon looking to bounce back from a blowout loss at Michigan.

Purdue had its six-game winning streak snapped on Thursday when it went to Michigan and was beaten 82-58. It was a bad loss for the Boilermakers who had beat the Wolverines on Saturday but couldn't complete the sweep.

How to Watch Maryland at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WTSPDT – Tampa-St. Pete)

Live stream the Maryland at Purdue game on fuboTV:

The loss dropped the Boilermakers one game back of Illinois for first place in the Big Ten and tied with Wisconsin for second place.

Sunday afternoon, they will look to get back in the win column when they host a Maryland team that has lost four straight games.

The Terrapins are coming off a 110-87 loss to Iowa on Thursday night in which the Hawkeyes were lights out.

The loss was their fourth in a row after they had upset Illinois and beat Rutgers. Maryland is now just 3-10 in the Big Ten.

It has been a rocky year for the Terrapins, but they have pulled off a couple of upsets and Sunday afternoon they will look to do the same thing against No. 3 Purdue.

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Maryland at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WTSPDT – Tampa-St. Pete)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
