Maryland-Baltimore County and Georgetown both look to avoid losing their second straight game when they battle on Wednesday night in college basketball.

Maryland-Baltimore County goes on the road on Wednesday night looking to get a big win at Georgetown. The Retrievers come in 5-3 on the year and have been playing good basketball.

How to Watch Maryland-Baltimore County at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the UMBC at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They did have their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday when Deleware beat them 70-60.

UMBC will look to get back in the win column and beat the Hoyas. The Retrievers already have shown they can win on the road against a major conference team as they beat Pitt 87-77 back on Nov. 27.

Georgetown will try and avoid being another upset victim of the Retrievers as they try and claw back to .500 on the year.

The Hoyas find themselves just 3-5 on the season and have lost three of their last four. It has been a tough stretch for Patrick Ewing's crew and one they need to snap out of quickly or the season could get away from them.

It starts with getting by a pesky UMBC team before getting ready for their Big East opener against rival Syracuse on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.