Both Maryland-Eastern Shore and Coppin State have struggled this season, but are looking to turn it around.

This has been a tough season for several teams. The good news for Coppin State is that it has won two of its last three games, the bad news is that the Eagles lost 13 of the first 14 games to start the year.

How to watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Coppin State today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Eastern Shore has had several issues this year and canceled or postponed games have been some of them. The Hawks are on a four-game losing streak dating back to late December.

Oddly enough, despite Coppin State's 4-15 overall record, the Eagles are 3-1 in the conference and No. 3 in the MEAC standings. Norfolk State is No. 1 with a perfect 5-0 record in conference play. The Eagles, however, also have more conference wins than anyone in the MEAC besides Norfolk State.

This could be an intriguing matchup, Eastern Shore is the better team overall but has zero conference wins.

Tune into Next Level Sports to see if Eastern Shore can earn its first conference win this season.

