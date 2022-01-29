How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-9, 0-3 MEAC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Coppin State Eagles (4-15, 3-1 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Physical Education Complex.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

The 68.1 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.7 more points than the Hawks give up (66.4).

The Hawks score 9.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (78.1).

The Eagles make 38.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Coppin State Players to Watch

Nendah Tarke averages 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyree Corbett paces the Eagles with 14.9 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.0 assists.

Jesse Zarzuela is tops on the Eagles at 3.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 14.7 points.

Kyle Cardaci is putting up 6.7 points, 0.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Mike Hood averages 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch