How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-9, 0-3 MEAC) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Coppin State Eagles (4-15, 3-1 MEAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Physical Education Complex.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: Next Level Sports
  • Arena: Physical Education Complex
Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

  • The 68.1 points per game the Eagles average are only 1.7 more points than the Hawks give up (66.4).
  • The Hawks score 9.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Eagles give up to opponents (78.1).
  • The Eagles make 38.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Nendah Tarke averages 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyree Corbett paces the Eagles with 14.9 points per game and 9.6 rebounds, while also averaging 1.0 assists.
  • Jesse Zarzuela is tops on the Eagles at 3.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds and 14.7 points.
  • Kyle Cardaci is putting up 6.7 points, 0.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.
  • Mike Hood averages 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

  • Da'Shawn Phillip is the Hawks' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he averages 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.
  • Dom London gives the Hawks 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is putting up a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.6 points and 0.8 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the field.
  • Zion Styles is the Hawks' top scorer (11.0 points per game) and assist man (0.9), and delivers 3.5 rebounds.
  • Kevon Voyles is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
4:00
PM/EST
