George Washington goes for its third straight win on Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore.

George Washington hasn't had the best start to the year, but it comes into Wednesday's game with Maryland-Eastern Shore on a two-game winning streak. The consecutive wins have doubled its win total for the year, as it now is 4-8.

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Colonials snapped their second four-game losing streak of the year with a win over Coppin State two weeks ago and then made it two in a row against Radford nine days ago.

Wednesday they will look to make it a season-best three in a row against a Maryland-Eastern Shore team that is coming off a loss to Charlotte.

The Hawks saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with the loss to the 49ers. The loss also dropped them back under .500 at 5-6.

Despite the five wins, the Hawks have just two wins against Division I opponents this year, as they have struggled against the better competition.

Wednesday they will look to get their third such win and keep George Washington from winning a third straight game.

Regional restrictions may apply.