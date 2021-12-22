Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The George Washington Colonials (4-8) battle the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-6) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    George Washington vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    George Washington

    -10

    129.5 points

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

    • The Colonials record 65.1 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 64.8 the Hawks give up.
    • The Hawks score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 69.4 the Colonials allow to opponents.
    • The Colonials make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
    • The Hawks have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • Ricky Lindo Jr. paces his team in rebounds per game (8.2), and also puts up 9.5 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
    • Joe Bamisile posts 13.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 28% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Brendan Adams is posting 11.1 points, 2 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
    • James Bishop is tops on the Colonials with 15.8 points per contest and 1.8 assists, while also putting up 2.2 rebounds.
    • Brayon Freeman is tops on his team in assists per contest (2.8), and also posts 7.5 points and 1.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch

    • Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is the Hawks' top rebounder (6.7 per game), and he averages 8.4 points and 0.7 assists.
    • Da'Shawn Phillip is the Hawks' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he produces 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds.
    • Dom London is averaging 11 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
    • Zion Styles is the Hawks' top scorer (11.5 points per game) and assist man (0.8), and posts 3.7 rebounds.
    • Kevon Voyles is posting 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 42.5% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
