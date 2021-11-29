Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 UConn Huskies (6-1) will try to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Key Stats for UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore
- The Huskies put up 87.6 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 65.8 the Hawks give up.
- The Hawks put up just 3.3 more points per game (66.3) than the Huskies give up (63).
- This season, the Huskies have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- The Hawks' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (35.6%).
UConn Players to Watch
- Adama Sanogo is tops on his squad in points per game (16.7), and also posts 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.
- R.J. Cole leads the Huskies at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 14.9 points.
- Tyrese Martin paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also puts up 12.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Andre Jackson puts up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 6.6 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 38.2% from the field.
- Isaiah Whaley averages 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch
- Da'Shawn Phillip is putting up a team-leading 3.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Dom London is averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Zion Styles is posting team highs in points (12.5 per game) and assists (0.8). And he is producing 3 rebounds, making 41.4% of his shots from the field.
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is the Hawks' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he contributes 6.2 points and 0.8 assists.
- The Hawks receive 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Kevon Voyles.
