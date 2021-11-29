Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 UConn Huskies (6-1) will try to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

Key Stats for UConn vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Huskies put up 87.6 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 65.8 the Hawks give up.

The Hawks put up just 3.3 more points per game (66.3) than the Huskies give up (63).

This season, the Huskies have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

The Hawks' 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (35.6%).

UConn Players to Watch

Adama Sanogo is tops on his squad in points per game (16.7), and also posts 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

R.J. Cole leads the Huskies at 4.1 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 14.9 points.

Tyrese Martin paces his team in rebounds per contest (7.7), and also puts up 12.9 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Andre Jackson puts up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 6.6 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 38.2% from the field.

Isaiah Whaley averages 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Players to Watch