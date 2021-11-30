Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at UConn in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UConn goes for its seventh win of the year when the Huskies host Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night.
    The No. 17 UConn men's basketball team is back home after an eventful Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Huskies beat No. 21 Auburn in double overtime in the first round, lost to No. 22 Michigan State in the semifinals in a defensive battle and then won another overtime game against VCU in the third-place game.

    The loss to Michigan State is UConn's only blemish on its record so far this year as the Huskies are currently 6–1.

    On Tuesday, they will look to get their seventh win and avoid an upset when they host a Maryland-Eastern Shore team that has lost two straight games.

    On Saturday, the Hawks dropped their second straight game when they lost at Liberty 73-61. That came on the heels of a loss to Campbell that snapped their two-game winning streak.

    Maryland-Eastern Shore has struggled this year and Tuesday night won't be any easier as they take on a UConn team playing well so far this year.

    The Huskies will be huge favorites in this one but need to make sure they aren't looking ahead.

