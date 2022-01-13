How to Watch Maryland at Northwestern

Big Ten rivals Maryland and Northwestern face off on Wednesday as they both search for a big boost to counteract their losing streaks.

Maryland is 8-7 this season and 0-4 in Big Ten play. The Terrapins are currently on a three-game losing streak and have yet to win a game in 2022. Their last win came against Brown College.

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern has had a similar 2022 thus far. The Wildcats are 8-5, but they are also on a three-game losing streak since the new year. Their last win came against Illinois Springfield.

Since, they have lost to Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State.

Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in scoring with 15.5 points per game. He also adds 2.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Donta Scott, their best frontcourt player, is averaging 11.6 points per game and a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance. Nance leads the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 16.2 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The matchup between Scott and Nance will be something to keep an eye on.

When you look at stats and ranks, both of these teams fair very evenly outside of one outlier that might be the deciding factor. The Wildcats shoot significantly better than the Terrapins from the field, free-throw line, and behind the arc.

