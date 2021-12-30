Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) play the Brown Bears (8-6) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Brown
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Brown
- The 69.4 points per game the Terrapins record are just 3.3 more points than the Bears give up (66.1).
- The Bears' 72.1 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.7 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- This season, the Terrapins have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.
- The Bears' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
Maryland Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
- Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
- The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- Hakim Hart and Julian Reese lead Maryland on the defensive end, with Hart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Reese in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Brown Players to Watch
- Kino Lilly Jr. is the top scorer for the Bears with 12.2 points per game. He also adds 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.
- Brown's leader in rebounds is Jaylan Gainey with 4.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Dan Friday with 2.8 per game.
- Lilly knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
- Brown's leader in steals is Friday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gainey (1.5 per game).
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Louisville
L 63-55
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
L 62-58
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
L 67-61
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
W 70-68
Home
12/28/2021
Lehigh
W 76-55
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
-
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/12/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/15/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
Brown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Sacred Heart
W 79-66
Home
12/6/2021
Yale
-
Home
12/7/2021
Merrimack
W 76-56
Away
12/10/2021
Vermont
L 70-65
Home
12/27/2021
Syracuse
L 93-62
Away
12/30/2021
Maryland
-
Away
1/2/2022
Pennsylvania
-
Away
1/7/2022
Harvard
-
Away
1/8/2022
Dartmouth
-
Home
1/15/2022
Princeton
-
Home
1/17/2022
Yale
-
Away
How To Watch
December
30
2021
Brown at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)