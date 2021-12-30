Skip to main content
    How to Watch Maryland vs. Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) reacts after being called for a charge in front of Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (7-4) play the Brown Bears (8-6) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Brown

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Xfinity Center
    • TV: Big Ten Network
• Arena: Xfinity Center

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Brown

    • The 69.4 points per game the Terrapins record are just 3.3 more points than the Bears give up (66.1).
    • The Bears' 72.1 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 65.7 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Terrapins have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.
    • The Bears' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
    • Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
    • The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
    • Hakim Hart and Julian Reese lead Maryland on the defensive end, with Hart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Reese in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Brown Players to Watch

    • Kino Lilly Jr. is the top scorer for the Bears with 12.2 points per game. He also adds 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Brown's leader in rebounds is Jaylan Gainey with 4.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Dan Friday with 2.8 per game.
    • Lilly knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bears.
    • Brown's leader in steals is Friday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gainey (1.5 per game).

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    L 63-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 62-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    L 67-61

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Lehigh

    W 76-55

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    Brown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 79-66

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Yale

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Merrimack

    W 76-56

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Vermont

    L 70-65

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Syracuse

    L 93-62

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Yale

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Brown at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
