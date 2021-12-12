Maryland vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Florida Gators (7-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Xfinity Center.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Florida

The 74.1 points per game the Gators put up are 7.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (66.7).

The Terrapins' 68.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 59.1 the Gators allow.

The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 41.0% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.7 points and grabs 9.3 rebounds per game.

Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 2.4 assists per game while scoring 10.6 PPG.

The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

The Florida steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 13.1 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.

Donta Scott has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.1 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.

Ayala averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.

Hakim Hart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Julian Reese (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Ohio State W 71-68 Home 11/28/2021 Troy W 84-45 Home 12/1/2021 Oklahoma L 74-67 Away 12/6/2021 Texas Southern L 69-54 Home 12/8/2021 North Florida W 85-55 Home 12/12/2021 Maryland - Away 12/18/2021 South Florida - Home 12/22/2021 Stony Brook - Home 12/29/2021 Ole Miss - Away 1/5/2022 Alabama - Home 1/8/2022 Auburn - Away

Maryland Schedule