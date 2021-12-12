Maryland vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Florida Gators (7-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Xfinity Center.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Florida
- The 74.1 points per game the Gators put up are 7.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (66.7).
- The Terrapins' 68.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 59.1 the Gators allow.
- The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- The Terrapins are shooting 41.0% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.7 points and grabs 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 2.4 assists per game while scoring 10.6 PPG.
- The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- The Florida steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 13.1 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
- Donta Scott has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.1 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.
- Ayala averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
- Hakim Hart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Julian Reese (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Ohio State
W 71-68
Home
11/28/2021
Troy
W 84-45
Home
12/1/2021
Oklahoma
L 74-67
Away
12/6/2021
Texas Southern
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
North Florida
W 85-55
Home
12/12/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
12/29/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/5/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/8/2022
Auburn
-
Away
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Hofstra
W 69-67
Home
11/25/2021
Richmond
W 86-80
Away
11/27/2021
Louisville
L 63-55
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
L 62-58
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
L 67-61
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/28/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
-
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Florida at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)