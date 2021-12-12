Maryland vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Florida Gators (7-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Xfinity Center.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Florida

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Florida

    • The 74.1 points per game the Gators put up are 7.4 more points than the Terrapins give up (66.7).
    • The Terrapins' 68.6 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 59.1 the Gators allow.
    • The Gators are shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
    • The Terrapins are shooting 41.0% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 41.5% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • The Gators leader in points and rebounds is Colin Castleton, who scores 15.7 points and grabs 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, distributing 2.4 assists per game while scoring 10.6 PPG.
    • The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
    • The Florida steals leader is Jones, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Castleton, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 13.1 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Donta Scott has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.1 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell holds the top spot for assists with 3.7 per game, adding 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.
    • Ayala averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
    • Hakim Hart (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Julian Reese (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Ohio State

    W 71-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Troy

    W 84-45

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 74-67

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Texas Southern

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    North Florida

    W 85-55

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Away

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Hofstra

    W 69-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    W 86-80

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    L 63-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 62-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    L 67-61

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Florida at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    4:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
