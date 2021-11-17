Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-0) host the George Mason Patriots (3-0) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Terrapins will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Patriots, winners of three straight.

How to Watch Maryland vs. George Mason

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Key Stats for Maryland vs. George Mason

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Terrapins averaged were only 1.0 fewer point than the Patriots gave up (69.9).

The Patriots' 71.3 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins gave up to opponents.

The Terrapins shot 46.0% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Patriots allowed to opponents.

The Patriots' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Donta Scott pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Darryl Morsell averaged 2.8 assists per contest.

Ayala knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Aaron Wiggins averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Scott collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

George Mason Players to Watch

Jordan Miller put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Josh Oduro grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Kolek dished out 2.3 assists per contest.

Kolek hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Javon Greene averaged 1.8 steals per game, while A.J. Wilson notched 2.0 blocks per contest.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Quinnipiac W 83-69 Home 11/11/2021 George Washington W 71-64 Home 11/13/2021 Vermont W 68-57 Home 11/17/2021 George Mason - Home 11/19/2021 Hofstra - Home 11/25/2021 Richmond - Away 12/1/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 12/5/2021 Northwestern - Home 12/12/2021 Florida - Home

George Mason Schedule