    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams meet when the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-0) host the George Mason Patriots (3-0) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Terrapins will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Patriots, winners of three straight.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. George Mason

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Xfinity Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. George Mason

    • Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Terrapins averaged were only 1.0 fewer point than the Patriots gave up (69.9).
    • The Patriots' 71.3 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins gave up to opponents.
    • The Terrapins shot 46.0% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Patriots allowed to opponents.
    • The Patriots' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Donta Scott pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Darryl Morsell averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Ayala knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Aaron Wiggins averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Scott collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    George Mason Players to Watch

    • Jordan Miller put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Josh Oduro grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Kolek dished out 2.3 assists per contest.
    • Kolek hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Javon Greene averaged 1.8 steals per game, while A.J. Wilson notched 2.0 blocks per contest.

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Quinnipiac

    W 83-69

    Home

    11/11/2021

    George Washington

    W 71-64

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-57

    Home

    11/17/2021

    George Mason

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    George Mason Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Stony Brook

    W 74-52

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 87-66

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Morgan State

    W 90-53

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    George Mason at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

