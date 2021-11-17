Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland vs. George Mason: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams meet when the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-0) host the George Mason Patriots (3-0) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Terrapins will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Patriots, winners of three straight.
How to Watch Maryland vs. George Mason
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. George Mason
- Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Terrapins averaged were only 1.0 fewer point than the Patriots gave up (69.9).
- The Patriots' 71.3 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins gave up to opponents.
- The Terrapins shot 46.0% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Patriots allowed to opponents.
- The Patriots' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Donta Scott pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Darryl Morsell averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
- Ayala knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Aaron Wiggins averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Scott collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
George Mason Players to Watch
- Jordan Miller put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Josh Oduro grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game, while Tyler Kolek dished out 2.3 assists per contest.
- Kolek hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Javon Greene averaged 1.8 steals per game, while A.J. Wilson notched 2.0 blocks per contest.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Quinnipiac
W 83-69
Home
11/11/2021
George Washington
W 71-64
Home
11/13/2021
Vermont
W 68-57
Home
11/17/2021
George Mason
-
Home
11/19/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
11/25/2021
Richmond
-
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
-
Home
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Stony Brook
W 74-52
Home
11/12/2021
Pennsylvania
W 87-66
Home
11/14/2021
Morgan State
W 90-53
Home
11/17/2021
Maryland
-
Away
11/19/2021
JMU
-
Away
11/22/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/23/2021
Nevada
-
Home
11/24/2021
South Dakota State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Old Dominion
-
Home
