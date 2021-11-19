Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Hofstra Pride (1-2) go up against the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-1) at Xfinity Center on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Hofstra
- Last year, the Terrapins put up 68.9 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 73.0 the Pride gave up.
- The Pride's 73.2 points per game last year were 7.6 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins allowed.
- The Terrapins shot 46.0% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Pride allowed to opponents.
- The Pride shot 44.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.0% the Terrapins' opponents shot last season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Donta Scott pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Darryl Morsell averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
- Ayala knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Aaron Wiggins and Scott were defensive standouts last season, with Wiggins averaging 1.1 steals per game and Scott collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Jalen Ray averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Isaac Kante pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Caleb Burgess averaged 5.6 assists per contest.
- Ray hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ray averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Tareq Coburn compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Quinnipiac
W 83-69
Home
11/11/2021
George Washington
W 71-64
Home
11/13/2021
Vermont
W 68-57
Home
11/17/2021
George Mason
L 71-66
Home
11/19/2021
Hofstra
-
Home
11/25/2021
Richmond
-
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/28/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Houston
L 83-75
Away
11/13/2021
Duquesne
W 73-63
Away
11/16/2021
Iona
L 82-74
Away
11/19/2021
Maryland
-
Away
11/22/2021
Richmond
-
Away
11/24/2021
Molloy
-
Home
11/27/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
12/1/2021
Princeton
-
Home
12/4/2021
Bucknell
-
Home
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Hofstra at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
