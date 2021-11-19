Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) as M forward Qudus Wahab (33) sets a pick during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Hofstra Pride (1-2) go up against the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-1) at Xfinity Center on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Hofstra

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Xfinity Center

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Hofstra

Last year, the Terrapins put up 68.9 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 73.0 the Pride gave up.

The Pride's 73.2 points per game last year were 7.6 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins allowed.

The Terrapins shot 46.0% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Pride allowed to opponents.

The Pride shot 44.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.0% the Terrapins' opponents shot last season.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Donta Scott pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Darryl Morsell averaged 2.8 assists per contest.

Ayala knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Aaron Wiggins and Scott were defensive standouts last season, with Wiggins averaging 1.1 steals per game and Scott collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

Hofstra Players to Watch

Jalen Ray averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.

Isaac Kante pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Caleb Burgess averaged 5.6 assists per contest.

Ray hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Ray averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Tareq Coburn compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Quinnipiac W 83-69 Home 11/11/2021 George Washington W 71-64 Home 11/13/2021 Vermont W 68-57 Home 11/17/2021 George Mason L 71-66 Home 11/19/2021 Hofstra - Home 11/25/2021 Richmond - Away 12/1/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 12/5/2021 Northwestern - Home 12/12/2021 Florida - Home 12/28/2021 Loyola (MD) - Home

Hofstra Schedule