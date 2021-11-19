Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) as M forward Qudus Wahab (33) sets a pick during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hofstra Pride (1-2) go up against the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (3-1) at Xfinity Center on Friday, November 19, 2021. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Hofstra

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Xfinity Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Hofstra

    • Last year, the Terrapins put up 68.9 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 73.0 the Pride gave up.
    • The Pride's 73.2 points per game last year were 7.6 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins allowed.
    • The Terrapins shot 46.0% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Pride allowed to opponents.
    • The Pride shot 44.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.0% the Terrapins' opponents shot last season.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala averaged 14.6 points per contest to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
    • Donta Scott pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Darryl Morsell averaged 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Ayala knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Aaron Wiggins and Scott were defensive standouts last season, with Wiggins averaging 1.1 steals per game and Scott collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Hofstra Players to Watch

    • Jalen Ray averaged 19.3 points per contest to go with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Isaac Kante pulled down 10.1 rebounds per game, while Caleb Burgess averaged 5.6 assists per contest.
    • Ray hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ray averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while Tareq Coburn compiled 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Quinnipiac

    W 83-69

    Home

    11/11/2021

    George Washington

    W 71-64

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-57

    Home

    11/17/2021

    George Mason

    L 71-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    Hofstra Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Houston

    L 83-75

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Duquesne

    W 73-63

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Iona

    L 82-74

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Molloy

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Bucknell

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Hofstra at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

