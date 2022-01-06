One of three teams yet to lose in Big Ten play, Illinois will go for a fourth straight win on Thursday at home against Maryland.

Illinois is the first team out of the AP Top 25 Poll this week, but not for a lack of effort. The Illini have won three straight games, all by at least 20 points. On Thursday, they'll look to remind the voters of what they can do when they host Maryland.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Maryland vs. Illinois on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Those three straight wins have propelled Illinois to a 10-3 record. That's coupled with a 3-0 in conference play, making the Illini one of just three teams left in the Big Ten without a conference loss, along with Michigan State and Ohio State.

Against Minnesota on Tuesday, Illinois got another big performance from junior center Kofi Cockburn. Cockburn had 29 points and 10 rebounds, extending his streak to six straight games with a double-double. He has eight double-doubles total this year.

Cockburn has been dominant all season. He's second in the Big Ten in scoring averaging 22.5 points per game and leads the conference in rebounding with 11.9 boards per game.

Maryland had a three-game winning streak going before falling to Iowa 80-75 on Monday. The Terrapins are 8-5 overall this season, but still searching for their first conference win.

Coverage of this game can be found on ESPN 2. Tip-off is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.