How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) tries to knock the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) as he drives to the basket during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) hope to build on a five-game road win streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois

  • Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Xfinity Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Illinois

  • The Fighting Illini put up 10.4 more points per game (80.2) than the Terrapins allow (69.8).
  • The Terrapins' 70.5 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
  • The Fighting Illini make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • The Terrapins have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.4 points and 10.3 boards per game.
  • Trent Frazier is Illinois' best passer, distributing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 11.8 PPG.
  • Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Cockburn leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Donta Scott puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.1 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell holds the top spot for assists with four per game, adding 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Ayala knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
  • Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese with 1.1 per game.

Illinois Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Minnesota

W 76-53

Away

1/6/2022

Maryland

W 76-64

Home

1/11/2022

Nebraska

W 81-71

Away

1/14/2022

Michigan

W 68-53

Home

1/17/2022

Purdue

L 96-88

Home

1/21/2022

Maryland

-

Away

1/25/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/2/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/5/2022

Indiana

-

Away

2/10/2022

Purdue

-

Away

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Illinois

L 76-64

Away

1/9/2022

Wisconsin

L 70-69

Home

1/12/2022

Northwestern

W 94-87

Away

1/15/2022

Rutgers

L 70-59

Home

1/18/2022

Michigan

L 83-64

Away

1/21/2022

Illinois

-

Home

1/25/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

1/29/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/10/2022

Iowa

-

Home

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Illinois at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
