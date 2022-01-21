How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) hope to build on a five-game road win streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Illinois
- The Fighting Illini put up 10.4 more points per game (80.2) than the Terrapins allow (69.8).
- The Terrapins' 70.5 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 66.1 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- The Terrapins have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18.4 points and 10.3 boards per game.
- Trent Frazier is Illinois' best passer, distributing 3.1 assists per game while scoring 11.8 PPG.
- Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Frazier is Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Cockburn leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala is the top scorer for the Terrapins with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Donta Scott puts up a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.1 assists per game for Maryland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Fatts Russell holds the top spot for assists with four per game, adding 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Ayala knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
- Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese with 1.1 per game.
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Minnesota
W 76-53
Away
1/6/2022
Maryland
W 76-64
Home
1/11/2022
Nebraska
W 81-71
Away
1/14/2022
Michigan
W 68-53
Home
1/17/2022
Purdue
L 96-88
Home
1/21/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/25/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/2/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/5/2022
Indiana
-
Away
2/10/2022
Purdue
-
Away
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
L 76-64
Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
L 70-69
Home
1/12/2022
Northwestern
W 94-87
Away
1/15/2022
Rutgers
L 70-59
Home
1/18/2022
Michigan
L 83-64
Away
1/21/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/25/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/29/2022
Indiana
-
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/10/2022
Iowa
-
Home