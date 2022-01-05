Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at State Farm Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland

    Key Stats for Illinois vs. Maryland

    • The Fighting Illini average 81.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 66.9 the Terrapins give up.
    • The Terrapins score 5.1 more points per game (70.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.6).
    • The Fighting Illini are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
    • The Terrapins are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 38.9% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

    Illinois Players to Watch

    • Kofi Cockburn is tops on the Fighting Illini with 17.8 points per contest and 9.9 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.
    • Alfonso Plummer posts 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 44.7% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Coleman Hawkins puts up 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Grandison is putting up 11.8 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Trent Frazier is putting up 9.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala tops the Terrapins in scoring (15.2 points per game) and assists (2.2), and averages 4.8 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Terrapins receive 11.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Donta Scott.
    • Fatts Russell is the Terrapins' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he posts 12.6 points and 4 rebounds.
    • Qudus Wahab leads the Terrapins in rebounding (7.4 per game), and produces 10.1 points and 0.5 assists. He also averages 0.2 steals and 1 block.
    • Hakim Hart gives the Terrapins 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also posts 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Maryland at Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

