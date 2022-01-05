Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at State Farm Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Maryland

The Fighting Illini average 81.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 66.9 the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins score 5.1 more points per game (70.7) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.6).

The Fighting Illini are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 38.9% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn is tops on the Fighting Illini with 17.8 points per contest and 9.9 rebounds, while also averaging 0.9 assists.

Alfonso Plummer posts 17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 44.7% from downtown with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coleman Hawkins puts up 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jacob Grandison is putting up 11.8 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Trent Frazier is putting up 9.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Maryland Players to Watch