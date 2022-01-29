Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Xfinity Center, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Indiana

  • The Hoosiers record just 4.9 more points per game (74) than the Terrapins give up (69.1).
  • The Terrapins score 7.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (63.4).
  • The Hoosiers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Terrapins have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 10.7 points per contest.
  • The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who makes two threes per game.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Race Thompson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson-Davis, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Eric Ayala averages 16.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.
  • Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.
  • Ayala is the top scorer from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese with one per game.

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Iowa

L 83-74

Away

1/17/2022

Nebraska

W 78-71

Away

1/20/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

1/23/2022

Michigan

L 80-62

Home

1/26/2022

Penn State

W 74-57

Home

1/29/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/8/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

2/12/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/15/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/19/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Northwestern

W 94-87

Away

1/15/2022

Rutgers

L 70-59

Home

1/18/2022

Michigan

L 83-64

Away

1/21/2022

Illinois

W 81-65

Home

1/25/2022

Rutgers

W 68-60

Away

1/29/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

2/6/2022

Ohio State

-

Away

2/10/2022

Iowa

-

Home

2/13/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/18/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Indiana at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

