Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Xfinity Center, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers record just 4.9 more points per game (74) than the Terrapins give up (69.1).

The Terrapins score 7.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (63.4).

The Hoosiers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Terrapins have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 10.7 points per contest.

The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who makes two threes per game.

The Indiana steals leader is Race Thompson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson-Davis, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala averages 16.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.

Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.

Ayala is the top scorer from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese with one per game.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Iowa L 83-74 Away 1/17/2022 Nebraska W 78-71 Away 1/20/2022 Purdue W 68-65 Home 1/23/2022 Michigan L 80-62 Home 1/26/2022 Penn State W 74-57 Home 1/29/2022 Maryland - Away 2/5/2022 Illinois - Home 2/8/2022 Northwestern - Away 2/12/2022 Michigan State - Away 2/15/2022 Wisconsin - Home 2/19/2022 Ohio State - Away

Maryland Schedule