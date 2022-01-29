Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) visit the Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Xfinity Center, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Indiana
- The Hoosiers record just 4.9 more points per game (74) than the Terrapins give up (69.1).
- The Terrapins score 7.5 more points per game (70.9) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (63.4).
- The Hoosiers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Terrapins have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Johnson leads Indiana in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 10.7 points per contest.
- The Hoosiers get the most three-point shooting production out of Parker Stewart, who makes two threes per game.
- The Indiana steals leader is Race Thompson, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson-Davis, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala averages 16.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Terrapins.
- Maryland's leader in rebounds is Donta Scott with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Fatts Russell with 3.8 per game.
- Ayala is the top scorer from distance for the Terrapins, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Julian Reese with one per game.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Iowa
L 83-74
Away
1/17/2022
Nebraska
W 78-71
Away
1/20/2022
Purdue
W 68-65
Home
1/23/2022
Michigan
L 80-62
Home
1/26/2022
Penn State
W 74-57
Home
1/29/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Illinois
-
Home
2/8/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
2/12/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/15/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/19/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Northwestern
W 94-87
Away
1/15/2022
Rutgers
L 70-59
Home
1/18/2022
Michigan
L 83-64
Away
1/21/2022
Illinois
W 81-65
Home
1/25/2022
Rutgers
W 68-60
Away
1/29/2022
Indiana
-
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
2/6/2022
Ohio State
-
Away
2/10/2022
Iowa
-
Home
2/13/2022
Purdue
-
Away
2/18/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Indiana at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
