How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Assembly Hall
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana vs Maryland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Indiana

-6.5

135.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Maryland

  • The Hoosiers score just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Terrapins allow (70.5).
  • The Terrapins put up 5.9 more points per game (70.7) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (64.8).
  • The Hoosiers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • The Terrapins have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on his squad in both points (17.8) and rebounds (8.3) per contest, and also puts up 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
  • Race Thompson is putting up 11.8 points, 1.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Xavier Johnson paces his squad in assists per contest (4.4), and also registers 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Miller Kopp puts up 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 36.2% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Parker Stewart is posting 7.0 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Fatts Russell is posting a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 40.7% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
  • Donta Scott is averaging a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.7 points and 1.1 assists, making 43.0% of his shots from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
  • Eric Ayala is the Terrapins' top scorer (14.5 points per game), and he posts 2.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
  • Hakim Hart is posting 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
  • Qudus Wahab is posting 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Maryland at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
