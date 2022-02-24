How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -6.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Maryland

The Hoosiers score just 0.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Terrapins allow (70.5).

The Terrapins put up 5.9 more points per game (70.7) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (64.8).

The Hoosiers make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Terrapins have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on his squad in both points (17.8) and rebounds (8.3) per contest, and also puts up 2.0 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.

Race Thompson is putting up 11.8 points, 1.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Johnson paces his squad in assists per contest (4.4), and also registers 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Miller Kopp puts up 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 36.2% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Parker Stewart is posting 7.0 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch